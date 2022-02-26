MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.51

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.51 and traded as high as C$21.43. MAG Silver shares last traded at C$21.43, with a volume of 223,897 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities raised MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on MAG Silver to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 42.68, a current ratio of 43.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.48. The firm has a market cap of C$2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 404.34.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 30,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.09, for a total value of C$583,304.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$319,228.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

