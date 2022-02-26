Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $37.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 69.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MGNI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Magnite from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnite presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $14.15 on Thursday. Magnite has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.91.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Magnite had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magnite news, Director Rachel Lam bought 2,500 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $364,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $505,950. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 7.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnite by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Magnite by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Magnite by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 55,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magnite by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

