MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of MakeMyTrip to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

NASDAQ MMYT opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.76. MakeMyTrip has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $39.01.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 12.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MakeMyTrip will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMYT. Capital International Investors increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,287,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,781 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 6,434.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,377,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,621 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 535.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,333,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,656 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 119.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,547,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,081,000 after purchasing an additional 841,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in MakeMyTrip in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,358,000. Institutional investors own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

About MakeMyTrip (Get Rating)

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.