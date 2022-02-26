Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank. Malvern Federal Savings Bank is a federally-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank engaged in attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds to invest in loans and investment securities. Malvern Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Malvern Federal Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania. “

MLVF opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Malvern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.78.

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Malvern Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Malvern Bancorp will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Malvern Bancorp by 3,656.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Malvern Bancorp by 1,487.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Malvern Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Malvern Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,792 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. 45.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

