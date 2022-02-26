Man Group plc Boosts Holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Man Group plc grew its position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,990 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.19% of SI-BONE worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIBN opened at $21.32 on Friday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.96 and a twelve month high of $37.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 12.75, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

In related news, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $97,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $38,434.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,359 shares of company stock worth $358,333 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

