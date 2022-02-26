Man Group plc Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,549 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 265.3% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 25.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $32.53 on Friday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.49.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.04%.

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,831 shares of company stock valued at $3,295,557. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAL. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.89.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

