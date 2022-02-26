Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC cut Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

MFC stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.23. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.76.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

