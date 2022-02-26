Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 122.14%. The firm had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.3% on a year-over-year basis. Maravai LifeSciences updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.700-$1.840 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.70-1.84 EPS.

Shares of MRVI opened at $37.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.52. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $63.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,911,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,783,000 after purchasing an additional 504,083 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 31.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 360,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,703,000 after acquiring an additional 87,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

