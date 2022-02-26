Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 122.14%. The firm had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.3% on a year-over-year basis. Maravai LifeSciences updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.700-$1.840 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.70-1.84 EPS.
Shares of MRVI opened at $37.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.52. Maravai LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $63.55.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.
