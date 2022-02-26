Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MCHX. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marchex in a research report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.75.

NASDAQ MCHX opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.85 million, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.79. Marchex has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $3.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHX. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marchex by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,524,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,021,000 after acquiring an additional 821,126 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marchex by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,971,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after acquiring an additional 579,732 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marchex by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 205,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 148,078 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Marchex by 706.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 113,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marchex by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 80,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

