Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on MCHX. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marchex in a research report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.75.
NASDAQ MCHX opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.85 million, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.79. Marchex has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $3.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.78.
Marchex Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marchex (MCHX)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.