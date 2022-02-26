Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
MCHX has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.
Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78. Marchex has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.79.
About Marchex (Get Rating)
Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marchex (MCHX)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.