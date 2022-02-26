Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MCHX has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Get Marchex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.78. Marchex has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHX. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marchex in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Marchex by 41.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 9,898 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Marchex by 102.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 22,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marchex by 706.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 113,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marchex by 17.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 29,288 shares in the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marchex (Get Rating)

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.