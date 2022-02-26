Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.72-9.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.98. Marriott Vacations Worldwide also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.720-$9.650 EPS.

VAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $199.67.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Shares of VAC opened at $163.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -138.30 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.71. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $137.13 and a 1-year high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -183.05%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $134,128.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,206,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,931,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.