Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 22,412 Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,412 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 393,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17,249 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRNS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $41.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $73.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.34 and its 200 day moving average is $54.11.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

