Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.31 Million Stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,255 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 59,138 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in KB Financial Group by 39.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 266,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,345,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,480,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,730,000 after acquiring an additional 25,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 48.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 562,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,712,000 after acquiring an additional 184,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 72.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 5.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

KB Financial Group stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average of $47.81. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.77.

KB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.