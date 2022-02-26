Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.33 Million Stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,006 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.07% of Camtek worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Camtek by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Camtek by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its position in Camtek by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 21,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Camtek by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAMT stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.56. Camtek Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average of $40.69.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAMT. Barclays increased their price target on Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

