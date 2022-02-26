Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating) by 487.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,849 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VI were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 78.0% in the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI in the third quarter worth about $7,372,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI in the third quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 34.6% in the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,370,000 after acquiring an additional 504,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Capital Corp VI alerts:

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81.

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.