Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 88,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Harsco by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,337,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,676,000 after acquiring an additional 372,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after purchasing an additional 38,028 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,734,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,835,000 after purchasing an additional 216,866 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 26,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

HSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus downgraded Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of HSC opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $921.14 million, a PE ratio of 64.61, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.94. Harsco Co. has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.18 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

