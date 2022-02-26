Marshall Wace LLP Sells 49,490 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,980 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 49,490 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.7% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 38,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $219.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.88. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.84 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $284.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

Lowe’s Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.