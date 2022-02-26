Marshall Wace LLP Takes $1.44 Million Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Northwood Liquid Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,692,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 403.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,133,000 after acquiring an additional 267,694 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 365,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,164,000 after acquiring an additional 235,312 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,680,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,350,000 after acquiring an additional 216,273 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,892,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FRT shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.55.

NYSE FRT opened at $120.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $97.87 and a 52 week high of $140.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.73.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.69%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

