Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.48

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$9.48 and last traded at C$9.66, with a volume of 74192 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.87.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Pi Financial decreased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Martinrea International in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$806.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.75%.

In other news, insider Llc Tmre Investors purchased 737,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.00 per share, with a total value of C$7,379,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,798,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$107,988,000.

About Martinrea International (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

