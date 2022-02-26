Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) will report $2.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Masco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.04 billion. Masco reported sales of $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year sales of $8.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.76 billion to $8.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.14 billion to $9.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Masco had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 856.22%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAS. Barclays decreased their price objective on Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Masco in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.27.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $671,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,272 shares of company stock worth $6,650,273 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Masco by 26.6% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 92,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 19,517 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Masco by 117,911.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 30,657 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Masco by 26.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Masco by 66.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,267,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,506,000 after purchasing an additional 504,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 13.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 9,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $56.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,774,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,429. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.79. Masco has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.29%.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

