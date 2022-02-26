Masco (NYSE:MAS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.100-$4.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Masco stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $56.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,741,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,918. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. Masco has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.32%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.27.

In related news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,650,273. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 71,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 28,763 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 69,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 483.6% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 18,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

