Mask Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $25.15 Million (MASK)

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Mask Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.48 or 0.00011462 BTC on major exchanges. Mask Network has a total market cap of $130.60 million and approximately $25.15 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00037446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00110970 BTC.

About Mask Network

Mask Network (CRYPTO:MASK) is a coin. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Buying and Selling Mask Network

