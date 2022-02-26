MASQ (MASQ) Trading Down 10.3% This Week

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last week, MASQ has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. One MASQ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC on major exchanges. MASQ has a market cap of $3.91 million and $117,732.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00047366 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,746.42 or 0.07051388 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,010.64 or 1.00159027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00045604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00048250 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ was first traded on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,338,628 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

