MassRoots Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, February 28th (OTCMKTS:MSRT)

MassRoots, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSRT – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, February 28th. The 1-300 reverse split was announced on Monday, February 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of MSRT stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. MassRoots has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.09.

Get MassRoots alerts:

MassRoots Company Profile (Get Rating)

MassRoots, Inc engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MassRoots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MassRoots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.