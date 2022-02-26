Matrix AI Network 1-Day Volume Tops $447,874.00 (MAN)

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Matrix AI Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0182 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Matrix AI Network has a market cap of $3.90 million and $447,874.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $108.29 or 0.00276365 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015467 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000997 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000517 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Coin Profile

Matrix AI Network (MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. The official website for Matrix AI Network is www.matrix.io . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

