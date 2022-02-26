Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.420-$1.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.90 billion-$6.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.52 billion.Mattel also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.900-$ EPS.

Several research firms have commented on MAT. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mattel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.22.

Get Mattel alerts:

NASDAQ MAT traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,433,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,608,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.55. Mattel has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $25.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.43.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 47.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mattel by 40.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,246,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,045,000 after acquiring an additional 355,724 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 903,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,471,000 after buying an additional 43,148 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.