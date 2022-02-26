Mcdonald Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Mcdonald Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,189,000 after acquiring an additional 299,097 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 84,355 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,319,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,567,000 after acquiring an additional 258,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 134,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

NRZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.85. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $11.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.88.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.90 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.99%.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

