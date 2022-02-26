Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $200,000 Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Mcdonald Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

LSXMK stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $56.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.23 and its 200-day moving average is $49.31.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.