Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Mcdonald Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,747,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,060,000 after purchasing an additional 943,390 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,464.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 500,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,992,000 after purchasing an additional 468,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,414,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,221,000 after purchasing an additional 439,038 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,415,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,868,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $73.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.48. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

