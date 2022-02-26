Mcdonald Partners LLC Lowers Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mcdonald Partners LLC cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 30,531 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 416.8% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at $113,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE opened at $96.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. General Electric has a 12 month low of $87.70 and a 12 month high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.69.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

