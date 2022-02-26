Mcdonald Partners LLC Lowers Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mcdonald Partners LLC trimmed its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,481,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,299,656,000 after buying an additional 794,638 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 137.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,423,408,000 after buying an additional 13,677,347 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,433,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,329,339,000 after buying an additional 133,194 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 35.6% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,225,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,306,370,000 after buying an additional 2,682,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 16.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,774,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,120,968,000 after buying an additional 1,216,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMUS stock opened at $125.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.56. The firm has a market cap of $156.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.76.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

