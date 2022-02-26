McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,676 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 137,920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $31,858,000 after acquiring an additional 15,572 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after buying an additional 17,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after buying an additional 372,512 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 318,515 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $73,574,000 after acquiring an additional 19,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.37.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $249.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $258.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.55. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

