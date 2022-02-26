Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 28.40%.

MFIN stock opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96. Medallion Financial has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.17 million, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MFIN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFIN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 281.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

