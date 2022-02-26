MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediWound stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.00. MediWound has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in MediWound by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 35,238 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in MediWound during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in MediWound during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in MediWound by 544.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 196,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 165,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MediWound by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 834,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 69,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

