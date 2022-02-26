MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target Cut to $1,675.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $2,200.00 to $1,675.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,814.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,816.36.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,111.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 698.99 and a beta of 1.54. MercadoLibre has a 52-week low of $858.99 and a 52-week high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,120.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,428.67.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

