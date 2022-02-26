Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) will announce $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.03. Mesa Laboratories posted earnings per share of $1.98 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full year earnings of $7.01 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $11.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 4.64%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MLAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, Director Evan Guillemin sold 2,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.61, for a total value of $720,615.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.77, for a total transaction of $327,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,395 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLAB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $256.99. 20,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,434. Mesa Laboratories has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $333.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $291.10 and its 200 day moving average is $296.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 179.71 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.76%.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

