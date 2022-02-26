Metals Exploration (LON:MTL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.39

Shares of Metals Exploration plc (LON:MTL – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.39 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.27 ($0.02). Metals Exploration shares last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02), with a volume of 5,355,723 shares changing hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,360.02, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of £28.48 million and a P/E ratio of 2.29.
About Metals Exploration (LON:MTL)
See Also
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Metals Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.