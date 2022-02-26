Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Stock Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,701,000 after acquiring an additional 113,930 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 19.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,375,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,475,000 after purchasing an additional 226,071 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 979,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,102,000 after purchasing an additional 33,129 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 786,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $75.36 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.71 and a 12-month high of $89.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 94.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 17,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $1,250,996.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,243 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $228,112.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,770 shares of company stock worth $4,977,962. Company insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

