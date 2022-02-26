Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2,693.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 628,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,811,000 after purchasing an additional 606,276 shares during the period. Brahman Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,158,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,029,000 after purchasing an additional 185,771 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth $3,805,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 156,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 38,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Shares of HOG opened at $40.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.01. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $52.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

HOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

About Harley-Davidson (Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.