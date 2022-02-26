Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $929,000 Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,470 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in NiSource were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 597,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in NiSource during the second quarter worth $2,424,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 9.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the third quarter worth about $550,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $28.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $30.19.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 83.19%.

NI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

