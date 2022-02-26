Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $980,000 Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,836 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,087 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZION. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $213,938.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $2,206,010.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797 in the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZION opened at $70.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.64. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

