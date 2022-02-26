Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 208.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,008,000 after acquiring an additional 509,173 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Arvinas by 238.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,669,000 after purchasing an additional 340,242 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,178,000 after purchasing an additional 165,086 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Arvinas by 358.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 175,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,460,000 after purchasing an additional 137,619 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,795,000. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $67.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 1.98. Arvinas, Inc. has a one year low of $56.59 and a one year high of $108.46.

In other Arvinas news, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 156,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $10,304,719.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,460,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 298,129 shares of company stock valued at $20,133,546. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

