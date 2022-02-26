MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,529,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,715,000 after buying an additional 8,896,662 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 596,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,730,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 190,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after buying an additional 60,356 shares during the period. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $141,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,603,250 shares of company stock valued at $207,140,365 over the last three months. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.53.

NYSE MGM opened at $45.12 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $34.14 and a one year high of $51.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 2.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.