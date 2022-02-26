MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 786,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,496 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.17% of MGM Resorts International worth $33,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,529,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896,662 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 596,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 190,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 60,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.53.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $34.14 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 2.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

In other news, Director Janet Swartz acquired 5,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.13 per share, with a total value of $248,363.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,603,250 shares of company stock valued at $207,140,365. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

