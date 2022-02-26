Michael G. Combs Sells 200 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) CEO Michael G. Combs sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total transaction of $32,522.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of CRVL opened at $157.47 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $100.60 and a twelve month high of $213.38. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.36.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.
CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
