Michael G. Combs Sells 200 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) CEO Michael G. Combs sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total transaction of $32,522.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of CRVL opened at $157.47 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $100.60 and a twelve month high of $213.38. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.36.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CorVel by 145.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,288,000 after buying an additional 80,789 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CorVel by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,381,000 after buying an additional 78,436 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CorVel by 5,622.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,152,000 after buying an additional 43,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CorVel by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,079,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,967,000 after buying an additional 37,917 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in CorVel in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,609,000. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

