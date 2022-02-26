Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 16.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 44.8% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at $3,593,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 250.9% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 16,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 11,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $72.15 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.53 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.55.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.28.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $211,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,298 shares of company stock valued at $19,935,744 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

