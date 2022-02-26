Millennium Management LLC Has $13.12 Million Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 1,293.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,649 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,309 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.54% of WSFS Financial worth $13,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after purchasing an additional 45,307 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,571,000 after purchasing an additional 20,969 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total transaction of $977,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $53,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,123. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $51.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day moving average of $50.75. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $56.30.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 42.29%. WSFS Financial’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 9.14%.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

