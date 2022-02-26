Millennium Management LLC Has $13.99 Million Stock Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,736 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Brighthouse Financial worth $13,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 243.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

BHF stock opened at $54.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.22. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $1.72. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

