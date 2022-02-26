Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 231,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,520,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.37% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 95.2% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $53.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.26. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.28 and a twelve month high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $2,034,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,586,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,552 shares of company stock worth $6,975,136. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KLIC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

