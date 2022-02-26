Millennium Management LLC Sells 177,351 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 308,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,351 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.12% of Essential Utilities worth $14,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 18.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 15.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 13.4% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Separately, Barclays upgraded Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $47.37 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.11 and a 1-year high of $53.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.2682 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 65.64%.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.